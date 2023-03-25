Jefferson’s Kaden Year commits to play for Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the top prep basketball players in Sioux Falls won’t be going too far to play his college ball.

Jefferson’s Kaden Year announced via Twitter today that he’s heading an hour west to Mitchell to play for Matt Wilber and Dakota Wesleyan.

I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Dakota Wesleyan University! Thanks to all my coaches, teammates, and family for all the guidance and support! @Coach_Wilber @CoachTNewt_DWU @SFJeffersonBBB @Lee_Taylor20 pic.twitter.com/if2RcPOSq5 — Kaden Year (@KadenYear) March 24, 2023

The 6-5 forward averaged 17 points and 5.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cavaliers to the state semifinals this year, and he may well have led South DAkota in thunder dunks, which will no doubt excite the Corn Crib Crazies.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.