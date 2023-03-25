Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jefferson’s Kaden Year commits to play for Dakota Wesleyan

All-State forward averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game last year
Averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds per game at Jefferson
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the top prep basketball players in Sioux Falls won’t be going too far to play his college ball.

Jefferson’s Kaden Year announced via Twitter today that he’s heading an hour west to Mitchell to play for Matt Wilber and Dakota Wesleyan.

The 6-5 forward averaged 17 points and 5.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cavaliers to the state semifinals this year, and he may well have led South DAkota in thunder dunks, which will no doubt excite the Corn Crib Crazies.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Murder suspect arrested in Flandreau

Latest News

Weather stalling the start of South Dakota's first sanctioned high school softball season
South Dakota prep softball teams waiting a little bit longer to start first sanctioned spring season
Skyforce guard Jamaree Bouyea goes up for a dunk against Memphis
Skyforce outhustle Memphis to clinch first playoff berth in seven years
The Aberdeen Wings celebrate a goal at Bismarck in NAHL action
Aberdeen Wings fall in shootout at Bismarck
USD pole vaulter Marleen Mulla honored by the Summit League
Coyotes dominate Summit League Indoor Track & Field postseason awards