Jefferson’s Kaden Year commits to play for Dakota Wesleyan
All-State forward averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game last year
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the top prep basketball players in Sioux Falls won’t be going too far to play his college ball.
Jefferson’s Kaden Year announced via Twitter today that he’s heading an hour west to Mitchell to play for Matt Wilber and Dakota Wesleyan.
The 6-5 forward averaged 17 points and 5.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cavaliers to the state semifinals this year, and he may well have led South DAkota in thunder dunks, which will no doubt excite the Corn Crib Crazies.
