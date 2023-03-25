‘Settle the Debt’ fundraiser at Severance Brewing Co. helping lower student lunch debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In December of 2022, the Sioux Falls School District announced it had over $100,000 in lunch debt by families.

On Friday, Severance Brewing Co held a “Settle the Debt” fundraiser featuring pop-up shops, food trucks and live music with proceeds going to the student lunch debt.

“So the reason I started the Casual Campfire Supply Company and the reason why this issue is so important to me is I have children in this school district,” said pop-up shop vendor and Casual Campfire Supply Company owner, Ben Forred. “I have four kids. This is something they have come to know, something I have come to know and I was surprised that in South Dakota, one in six kids is living at risk of hunger.”

“A $100,000 debt for the school district in Sioux Falls is an insurmountable number, and if we can chip and whittle away at it, it can be done,” added Forred. “If we can continue to work with the state and our legislators to come up with a reasonable solution to provide lunch for kids, that would solve the overall problem.”

The event ran from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a larger turnout than expected.

