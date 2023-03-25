Sioux Falls School District hosts Youth TED Talks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fifteen Sioux Falls School District students from Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson and Roosevelt took the stage at Jefferson High School on Friday for the first ever TEDx Sioux Falls youth event.

Participating students began practicing in January and were coached by others in the community to help prepare for Friday night.

The students shared their passions and stood on the big red dot to help connect to other students as well as the community.

The talks varied in topics from the art of programming to how the fear of failure can hold you back.

“Everyone has some sort of idea and deserves to talk about it and I believe everyone in Sioux Falls has amazing ideas,” said Jefferson student Joudy Wahbi. “I always tell my friends how their ideas are amazing and I believe there are so many more.”

“I really appreciate all the ideas because the whole point of a TED Talk is ideas worth sharing,” said Jefferson student Aayush Mohapatra. “You can get a new grasp, new view on an idea or something you didn’t think about.”

A full crowd cheered on and was inspired by the fifteen students.

