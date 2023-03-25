Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls School District hosts Youth TED Talks

Sioux Falls School District hosts Youth TED Talks
Sioux Falls School District hosts Youth TED Talks(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fifteen Sioux Falls School District students from Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson and Roosevelt took the stage at Jefferson High School on Friday for the first ever TEDx Sioux Falls youth event.

Participating students began practicing in January and were coached by others in the community to help prepare for Friday night.

The students shared their passions and stood on the big red dot to help connect to other students as well as the community.

The talks varied in topics from the art of programming to how the fear of failure can hold you back.

“Everyone has some sort of idea and deserves to talk about it and I believe everyone in Sioux Falls has amazing ideas,” said Jefferson student Joudy Wahbi. “I always tell my friends how their ideas are amazing and I believe there are so many more.”

“I really appreciate all the ideas because the whole point of a TED Talk is ideas worth sharing,” said Jefferson student Aayush Mohapatra. “You can get a new grasp, new view on an idea or something you didn’t think about.”

A full crowd cheered on and was inspired by the fifteen students.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
Murder suspect arrested in Flandreau
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
Northern lights in South Dakota
Northern lights visible in South Dakota

Latest News

Special Olympics athletes and fans flood into the Sanford Pentagon
Special Olympics athletes and fans flood into the Sanford Pentagon
The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is holding the annual Trophy Gun Show Saturday...
Dakota Territory Trophy Gun Show starts today
The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is holding the annual Trophy Gun Show Saturday...
Dakota Territory Trophy Gun Show starts today
Patchy fog will lift this afternoon, but the clouds will hang tough. We can’t rule out a few...
A Chilly But Quiet Weekend