Skyforce outhustle Memphis to clinch first playoff berth in seven years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven players scored in double figures as the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Memphis Hustle 119-105 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at the Sanford Pentagon.

Sioux Falls (19-12), who clinched a playoff berth for the first time since winning the NBA G League title in 2015-16, was led by DJ Stewart. He had his second double-double of the regular season with a team-high 22 points on 9-20 FGA (4-8 3PA), a season-high 10 rebounds and six assists.

Jamaree Bouyea added 21 points on 10-11 FGA and seven assists. He secured three-straight games of 19-plus points and six-plus assists.

The Force shot 68 percent from the field (17-25 FGA) and 80 percent from deep (8-10 3PA) in the opening quarter. Five players scored six-plus points in the period, as Sioux Falls netted a season-high 44 points in the quarter to take a 21-point lead after the first frame.

Memphis (23-8) responded in the second quarter, as Grizzlies assignee Jake LaRavia had 17 points on 5-7 FGA to cut the deficit to 63-54 at halftime.

The Skyforce outscored the Hustle 56-51 in the second half and held Memphis to 28.6 percent from beyond the arc (4-14 3PA) in the final 24 minutes. It marked the seventh time in the last eight games that Sioux Falls has shot above 50 percent from the field (55.8 percent on 48-86 FGA).

Miami HEAT two-way players Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain combined for 27 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists. Both players finished with a double-double, as well. Mychal Mulder had 15 points on 4-6 3PA, as he sits atop the NBA G League in three-point makes with 125.

Both teams finish the regular season on Saturday night (tomorrow) at 7:00 PM CST on Heritage Court.

