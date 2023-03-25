Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Skyforce outhustle Memphis to clinch first playoff berth in seven years

Sioux Falls defeats Memphis 119-105
Sioux Falls wins 119-105
By Zach Borg and Nick Robinson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven players scored in double figures as the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Memphis Hustle 119-105 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at the Sanford Pentagon.

Sioux Falls (19-12), who clinched a playoff berth for the first time since winning the NBA G League title in 2015-16, was led by DJ Stewart. He had his second double-double of the regular season with a team-high 22 points on 9-20 FGA (4-8 3PA), a season-high 10 rebounds and six assists.

Jamaree Bouyea added 21 points on 10-11 FGA and seven assists. He secured three-straight games of 19-plus points and six-plus assists.

The Force shot 68 percent from the field (17-25 FGA) and 80 percent from deep (8-10 3PA) in the opening quarter. Five players scored six-plus points in the period, as Sioux Falls netted a season-high 44 points in the quarter to take a 21-point lead after the first frame.

Memphis (23-8) responded in the second quarter, as Grizzlies assignee Jake LaRavia had 17 points on 5-7 FGA to cut the deficit to 63-54 at halftime.

The Skyforce outscored the Hustle 56-51 in the second half and held Memphis to 28.6 percent from beyond the arc (4-14 3PA) in the final 24 minutes. It marked the seventh time in the last eight games that Sioux Falls has shot above 50 percent from the field (55.8 percent on 48-86 FGA).

Miami HEAT two-way players Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain combined for 27 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists. Both players finished with a double-double, as well. Mychal Mulder had 15 points on 4-6 3PA, as he sits atop the NBA G League in three-point makes with 125.

Both teams finish the regular season on Saturday night (tomorrow) at 7:00 PM CST on Heritage Court.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Murder suspect arrested in Flandreau

Latest News

Weather stalling the start of South Dakota's first sanctioned high school softball season
South Dakota prep softball teams waiting a little bit longer to start first sanctioned spring season
The Aberdeen Wings celebrate a goal at Bismarck in NAHL action
Aberdeen Wings fall in shootout at Bismarck
USD pole vaulter Marleen Mulla honored by the Summit League
Coyotes dominate Summit League Indoor Track & Field postseason awards
Jefferson's Kaden Year dunks during state quarterfinal win over Harrisburg
Jefferson’s Kaden Year commits to play for Dakota Wesleyan