South Dakota prep softball teams waiting a little bit longer to start first sanctioned spring season

51 teams in three classes preparing to make history
Weather holding up historic opening weekend
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s certainly an anxious wait for snow to melt for spring sports across South Dakota eager to start their seasons.

None more so than the newest sanctioned high school sport that’s had the longest off season.

Roosevelt and 50 other softball teams began practice this week ahead of the first spring season of softball in South Dakota history. The Riders were supposed to have been among the first teams in the state to play tomorrow but there’s still too much snow on the diamonds so their doubleheader with Washington is postponed.

It continues a long wait for athletes who last played high school ball in the fall of 2021 and had to wait even longer for this season as it transitioned into the spring. As teams get creative to try and practice, namely going inside to gyms, they all believe the chance to make history in the first sanctioned season in South Dakota will be well worth the wait.

The 51 teams will be split into three classifications: AA, A and B. They’ll all come together for the state tournament Northern State’s Kohler Hall of Fame Field and South Players complex in Aberdeen June 1-3.

