Special Olympics athletes and fans flood into the Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Special Olympics South Dakota is hosting their annual state basketball tournament at the Sanford Pentagon over the weekend.

More than 900 Special Olympics Athletes are scheduled to participate. The tournament is part of the mission of the Special Olympics to offer opportunities to develop fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy through sports year-round.

“It’s really a lot of fun,” said Aberdeen resident and participant Victor Weigel. “I’m very proud to be in it. I’ve been in it since 7th grade.”

“And I’ve been his coach that whole time, so it’s been a fun journey to see us grow together,” said Missy Hill.

The tournament will continue on Sunday starting at 8:00 a.m.

