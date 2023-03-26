Avera Medical Minute
AA Girls & A Boys win 35th 3-Class Shootout

Jefferson’s Kaden Year wins dunk contest
AA girls & A Boys win event in Salem
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tis’ the season for High School Basketball All-Star Games in South Dakota.

On of the best is the 3-Class Shootout in Salem which held it’s 35th annual edition on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-The Class AA girls 97-71 win over Class B. Hilary Behrens led the AA team with 23 points and Wolsey-Wessington’s Mallory Miller paced the B squad with 22 points. The victory clinched AA’s victory in the shootout after having edged the Class A team 88-87 earlier.

-Jefferson’s Kaden Year winning the Slam Dunk Contest

-The Class A boys team running past Class B 129-111. Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent led the A team with 25 points while Joe Sayler paced the B with 37 points. The win gave A the 3-Class Shootout championship following their 111-105 victory over AA.

