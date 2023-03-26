Aberdeen Wings fly past Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Wings took flight right away on Saturday night at Bismarck and defeated the host Bobcats 4-1 to claim three of a possible four points on the weekend and further solidify their place in the NAHL’s Central Division Playoff race.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period of last night’s shootout loss to the Bobcats the Wings flipped the script on Saturday. Bennett Koupal tucked in a wrist shot 6:23 into the game and less than minute later Alexander Gullichsen found the back of the net on a power play blast to give the Wings a 2-0 lead.

Aberdeen continued building on the lead in the second period thanks to a marker from Luke Backel. Nikolai Tishkevich put the game away with an empty netter late in the third period.

Wings’ goalie Cole Moore, who stopped 46 shots in last night’s shootout loss, stopped 25 shots missed getting a shutout by 54 seconds thanks to a late Bismarck goal by Drew Holt.

By picking up three points during their weekend road trip the Wings are now up to 58 points. They currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division by four points over Minot, yet they are just two points back of third place St. Cloud and three back of second place Nroth Iowa. They’ll host Minot for a key two game series next weekend.

