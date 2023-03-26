Avera Medical Minute
Businesses prepare for 41st Street bridge construction over I-29

By Parker Brown
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The plan to implement a diverging diamond interchange on the 41st Street bridge over I-29 was put into motion on parts of 41st Street last year.

“But last year it was like, you never know, is 41st street blocked off today or not?” said Suzi Cooke, a bartender at Gateway Food & Lounge.

On Monday, the biggest portion of the project will begin construction. Many businesses will be affected by this construction due to limited access, detours and more traffic than usual, which could deter some customers. Some businesses, Like Gateway Food & Lounge, are hopeful that things will remain close to normal as Cooke explains.

“You know, luckily a lot of our customers are regulars, so a lot of them find their way here. I feel like maybe over the lunch hour if you’ve got somebody that’s in a hurry, they may try to avoid 41st street,” said Cooke. “But what we’re hoping is that customers will take the back way and still come to the Gateway. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

The construction affects employees just as much as customers because they either need to find alternate ways of arriving to work, or in Cooke’s case, leaving earlier for work.

“Some days I give myself a little extra time when the construction’s happening,” said Cooke. “That way, if 41st is blocked off, I’ve got that extra time to get to work. That way, I’m not late.”

The city at least does their part to help businesses while the construction goes on. They provide clear communication lines and more.

“We really appreciated that, you know, having a contact and we really appreciate when they put signs up that say ‘to get to the Gateway, go this way.’ So that’s been beneficial.”

We reached out to other businesses nearby, but none were available to comment.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

