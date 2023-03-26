Change at coordinator and quarterback has Coyotes on the offensive at the start of Spring Practice

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes want to change just about everything from last year’s 3-8 campaign, most notably an anemic offense that was near the bottom of the Missouri Valley Football Conference with just 286 total yards and 16 points per game.

To that end they hired former Jackrabbit assistant Josh Davis as their new offensive coordinator coming off SDSU’s FCS National Championship victory and big 6′5′' sophomore Aidan Bouman is entrenched as starting quarterback after a solid finish to 2022.

That makes this spring vital for learning a new system the Yotes are confident will help their offense round back to form.

USD will conclude their spring practices with the annual spring game on Saturday, April 22nd at the Dakota Dome at 1:00 PM.

