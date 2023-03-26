Avera Medical Minute
Craft beer with a dive bar atmosphere, Remedy at 611 reopens for a big year

By Donovan Minor
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Remedy Brewing Co. is looking to grow their brand with a new location where customers can enjoy craft beer with an old-school dive bar aesthetic.

In a web-exclusive interview, Remedy Brewing Co. CEO and Co-founder, Matt Hastad, gave some insight into how Remedy at 611 came to be and what customers can expect now that the new location has been reopened to the public.

Remedy at 611 is located at 611 West Avenue in Sioux Falls, and you can keep up to date with events and specials at Facebook.com/RemedyAt611.

Remedy at 611 is located at 611 West Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Remedy at 611 is located at 611 West Avenue in Sioux Falls.(Remedy Brewing Co.)

