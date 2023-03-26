Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Empowered by LifeScape: supporting those with special needs

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeScape is an organization that aims to empower adults and children with special needs to live their best lives. In this Dakota News Now special, we take a look at the different services LifeScape provides that achieve this goal.

To donate to LifeScape, text the word “Dakota” to 50155 or head to LifeScapeSD.Org.

All donations will be matched by Sammons Financial, a sponsor of this special.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
Murder suspect arrested in Flandreau
According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, after winning the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle...
SiouxFalls.Business reports Crawford’s planning multiple expansions

Latest News

LifeScape is an organization that aims to empower adults and children with special needs to...
Empowered by LifeScape: supporting those with special needs
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
Matters of the State: Tax cut complete; Changes coming to Black Hills National Forest?
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
MOTS Extra: Deibert on Black Hills Forest, county funding study, first term