EMS workers in Elk Point utilizing new technology on emergency calls

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed legislation to approve the use of funds for Emergency Medical Services.

This comes all in an effort to save lives. Telemedicine in motion is a new program designed to help emergency responders communicate and save lives.

Those who participate in the program have an iPad installed in their ambulance and can phone in to Avel eCare’s emergency medicine experts.

“We can dial into an office in Sioux Falls, that’s where our central area is located, and talk to any level of physicians, paramedics, RN nurses” said Renee Irwin, the Elk Point Community Ambulance Director.

This new technology can be lifesaving according to EMS workers. The new service allows you to get input from experts immediately, it can be used a second set of hands to take down information.

It can be also used to overcome language barriers and is just another example of technology helping in the medical field.

“We just need that second opinion from them to let the patient know that ‘yes we are doing the right steps’ I think it’s just a security thing for the patient also,” said Irwin

Since the Elk Point Community Ambulance got the technology early this year, they have used the service several times while responding to calls.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, this program is a first-of-its-kind in the nation and is available for EMS workers to use 24/7 365 days of the year.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.