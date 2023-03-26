The Fam hosts chili cook-off and beanbag tournament and fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local non-profit brought chili and beanbags together to raise money for their organization to continue to give back to the community.

The Fam’s chili cook-off and beanbag tournament took place on Sunday afternoon. This was the second year for both events and the first time that they took pace together.

Those in attendance could enjoy $5 all-you-can-eat chili and vote for their favorite.

The Fam meets in the parking lot near the McDonalds on 10th Street in Sioux Falls every Sunday to provide food and more to those in need.

“We counsel, we pray, we help with clothing. We do have furniture donations, we help furnish apartments and stuff like that,” said The Fam Co-Founder, Joe Lewis. “One thing I love about Sioux Falls is it’s such an amazing giving community, and people come together so much.”

The Fam also has an Autism Poker Run on May 13. Their goal is to raise enough money to send eight kids to camp.

