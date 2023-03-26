Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Great Bear wraps up season with SnirtFest

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SnirtFest, an event that says goodbye to winter activities took place at Great Bear on Sunday.

It’s called SnirtFest because as things melt off in the springtime, the hill becomes a combination of snow and dirt.

There was a limbo and costume contest, as well as sled races and a liquid lap.

Each event cost participants only $5 to enter and the money went towards Angels With a Dream.

“Today is the best it’s ever been for me in my three years of snowboarding, and I’ve been here 33 times,” said snowboarder Daniel Kendall.

“This has been our busiest season with 66,000 visitors,” said Great Bear Communications and HR Rep Alexa Jerstad. “We are capping it off with our biggest SnirtFest ever. Today we raised $1,870 for Angels With a Dream in honor of Roxie Johnson and that will benefit Make-A-Wish.”

A record number of people visited Great Bear this winter, and they aren’t done yet. They hope to be open for the first time in April next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
Murder suspect arrested in Flandreau
According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, after winning the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle...
SiouxFalls.Business reports Crawford’s planning multiple expansions

Latest News

Remedy Brewing Co. is looking to grow their brand with a new location where customers can enjoy...
Craft beer with a dive bar atmosphere, Remedy at 611 reopens for a big year
In a web-exclusive interview, Remedy Brewing Co. CEO and Co-founder, Matt Hastad, gave some...
Craft beer with a dive bar atmosphere, Remedy at 611 reopens for a big year
A local non-profit brought chili and beanbags together to raise money for their organization to...
The Fam hosts chili cook-off and beanbag tournament and fundraiser
A local non-profit brought chili and beanbags together to raise money for their organization to...
The Fam hosts chili cook-off and beanbag tournament and fundraiser