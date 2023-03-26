Great Bear wraps up season with SnirtFest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SnirtFest, an event that says goodbye to winter activities took place at Great Bear on Sunday.

It’s called SnirtFest because as things melt off in the springtime, the hill becomes a combination of snow and dirt.

There was a limbo and costume contest, as well as sled races and a liquid lap.

Each event cost participants only $5 to enter and the money went towards Angels With a Dream.

“Today is the best it’s ever been for me in my three years of snowboarding, and I’ve been here 33 times,” said snowboarder Daniel Kendall.

“This has been our busiest season with 66,000 visitors,” said Great Bear Communications and HR Rep Alexa Jerstad. “We are capping it off with our biggest SnirtFest ever. Today we raised $1,870 for Angels With a Dream in honor of Roxie Johnson and that will benefit Make-A-Wish.”

A record number of people visited Great Bear this winter, and they aren’t done yet. They hope to be open for the first time in April next weekend.

