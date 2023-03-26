Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Tax cut complete; Changes coming to Black Hills National Forest?

Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the final hurdle for the largest tax cut in South Dakota history.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down Gov. Noem’s signing of the sales tax cut and the state budget, as well as what to expect on Veto Day.

Sen. Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish) joins the program to discuss a bill that give state and local officials more input with the Black Hills National Forest Plan Revision, and the impact that visitation is having on the park. Sen. Deibert also discusses a possible summer study aimed a county funding, and shares his thoughts on his first time in the state legislature. You can watch the full conversation below.

We also take a look at concerns within the Department of Corrections following a change in leadership, and a work order for a $13,000 desk for the DOC Secretary to be built with taxpayer money at Pheasantland Industries.

And a recent report is ranking the effectiveness of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. You can see where Sens. Thune and Rounds and Rep. Johnson rank here.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

