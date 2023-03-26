Scheierman’s superb effort helps Creighton earn Elite 8 date with the “other” SDSU

LOUISVILLE, KY (Dakota News Now) - After leaving SDSU to in part chase his dream of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament only one thing that stands between former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman and a trip to the Final Four with Creighton.

SDSU!

The “other” one that is.

Scheierman and the Blue Jays will face San Diego State on Sunday after reaching the national quarterfinals(Elite 8) for the first time since 1941, back when the tournament only had 8 teams.

Last night in the Sweet 16 against Princeton Baylor turned in the kind of performance South Dakota STate fans were accustomed to during his three years in Brookings, scoring 21 points, pulling down 9 rebounds and dishing out 4 assists in the Blue Jays 86-75 victory.

Creighton’s opponent tomorrow, San Diego State, also has a South Dakota State connection. Their head coach Brian Dutcher got his start as an assistant with the real SDSU from 1986 through 1988. His Aztecs stunned tournament top seed Alabama 71-64 last night.

The “other” SDSU and Scheierman’s Blue Jays square off tomorrow at 1:20 PM. Whoever wins will be going to the first Final Four in their program’s history.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.