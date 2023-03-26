Skyforce slam Memphis to wrap up regular season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce swept the Memphis Hustle 116-88 on Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams in front of another sold-out crowd at the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain led the Skyforce (20-12) with 19 points on 7-14 FGA, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. He also had a game-high plus-30 plus-minus, as well. Jon Elmore also had 19 points on 4-7 3PA, five rebounds and three assists.

Mychal Mulder had 14 points on 4-10 3PA, which helped secure the most three-point makes in the regular season (129 3PM) of all NBA G League players.

Sioux Falls held the Hustle (23-9) to just 14 points in the opening frame. Cain, Mulder and Jamaree Bouyea combined for 17 points in the quarter, which gave the Force a 25-14 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Cain, Mulder and HEAT two-way player Orlando Robinson tallied 23 points on 7-12 FGA in the second quarter, which helped build a 59-46 lead at intermission.

Elmore netted 17 points on 4-5 FGA to power Sioux Falls to a 15-point cushion in the second half. It helped earn the team’s sixth-straight victory, which is currently the longest winning streak in the G League.

Robinson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists to round out the top scorers for the Force.

Romeo Weems led Memphis with 18 points off the bench, as Grizzlies assignee Jake LaRavia had nine points on 4-15 FGA and nine rebounds.

Both teams advance to the Western Conference portion of the 2023 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. The fifth seeded Sioux Falls Skyforce travels to face the fourth seeded Salt Lake City Stars (20-12) on Tuesday at 8:30 PM CST from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on NBA TV. Memphis awaits the winner of the third seeded South Bay Lakers (21-11) and sixth seeded Rio Grande Valley Vipers (18-14) on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.