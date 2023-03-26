Avera Medical Minute
Spring football marks the official start of the Jimmy Rogers era at SDSU

Jackrabbits returning nearly every player from last year’s FCS National Championship squad
Defending FCS National Champions return almost entire team
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The defending FCS National Champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits have embarked on a new era under new head coach Jimmy Rogers,

And spring practice too!

The Jackrabbits began their spring practices on Thursday and held a second practice this morning at the SJAC. Most of the players from last year’s 14-1 squad are back, yet the coaching staff is very different, headlined by former defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers beginning his first year as head coach following the retirement of John Stiegelmeier.

It’s a little different for him moving into more of a CEO role and having to do a bit more on the offensive side. It certainly helps to have a veteran group that knows what it’s doing as well.

SDSU will wrap up spring ball on April 22nd with their annual spring game. Venue and kickoff time will be announced soon.

