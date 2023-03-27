Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings County house ruled total loss after fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A home in White, South Dakota, was “fully engulfed” in flames when emergency crews arrived on the scene Friday morning, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of W. 3rd St.

The owner of the home was able to exit the residence and was transferred by the White Ambulance to an emergency room in Brookings to be treated for unknown injuries, says the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials report that the home and its contents were a total loss.

The incident is under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders included the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, White Fire Department, White Ambulance, Aurora Fire Department, Volga Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Brookings Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department, Sinai Fire Department, and the Brookings County Emergency Management.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Remedy Brewing Co. is looking to grow their brand with a new location where customers can enjoy...
Craft beer with a dive bar atmosphere, Remedy at 611 reopens for a big year
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman reacts to Sweet 16 win
Scheierman’s superb effort helps Creighton earn Elite 8 date with the “other” SDSU

Latest News

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
SD Legislature fails to overturn four of Noem’s vetoes
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake