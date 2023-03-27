Brookings County house ruled total loss after fire

WHITE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A home in White, South Dakota, was “fully engulfed” in flames when emergency crews arrived on the scene Friday morning, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of W. 3rd St.

The owner of the home was able to exit the residence and was transferred by the White Ambulance to an emergency room in Brookings to be treated for unknown injuries, says the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials report that the home and its contents were a total loss.

The incident is under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders included the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, White Fire Department, White Ambulance, Aurora Fire Department, Volga Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Brookings Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department, Sinai Fire Department, and the Brookings County Emergency Management.

