Cloudy & cool Monday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some patchy fog may develop by early Monday morning, especially in the northern half of the region. Otherwise, Monday will feature more clouds again, with highs in the mid-30s for many. We may even see a few flurries across northeast South Dakota, where temperatures will only reach the mid-20s.

We’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight and into Tuesday. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the 40s around most of the region! The weather pattern stays quiet through the middle of the week before our next storm system impacts us. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers on Thursday, with better chances for a wintry mix on Friday. It’s still a little too early to nail down snowfall amounts, so we’ll keep you updated on this next storm as the week rolls on!

Saturday is looking cool with highs in the 30s again, but we should warm into the 40s and 50s for highs by Sunday! We’ll cool off heading into next week with highs in the 30s and slight chances of rain and snow.

