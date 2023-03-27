Crews making progress on 6th Street bridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews have been working out on the 6th Street bridge for about six weeks. In that time, the old bridge is gone, save for it’s piers.

The old 6th street bridge was near the end of it’s life, and now it’s gone from downtown sightlines. City Principal Engineer Wes Philips said with water levels sitting low in the Big Sioux River, construction crews have been able to make quick work of the demolition making way for the new “Unity Bridge.”

“Demolition of the bridge deck is nearly complete. Now we’re working on the piers, and getting some of the channel work done in the causeway.” Philips said.

Those low water levels are important, as crews continue building that causeway to work on. Philips said though they’ve planned out what to do in case of a rise in water levels.

“So we know what could happen if get a large flood, that sort of thing. It’s definitely not something we want to deal with. The first thing they did was they got in the river, built a platform to work on. That’s called a causeway. There are pipes below that that allow river flows to continue,” Philips said. “However, we got a really, really large storm or a lot of flooding. We would have to postpone work for a little bit, because everything would just flood for a while.”

Philips also said you never know what you could find working in the downtown area, but so far there haven’t been any interruptions.

“So far, there haven’t been any huge surprises. We did find a big iron beam in the river that was probably there from maybe the bridge that was built before this one even.” Philips said.

Work on the bridge will continue into 2024. But Philips said the headaches from construction noise and detours will be worth it. In about the next month, crews will move on to the next step of construction. That’s to build cofferdams to protect parts of the piers in the river that will be reused. After that, falsework will be put into place for crews to start constructing the new bridge.

“Definitely a sign of progress. On our project, we’ve got the bridge. We’ve got a nice streetscape that we’ll install. The first elements of the railroad whistle reduction zone, so that will be a big benefit to our downtown workers and residents.”

