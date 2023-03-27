Musician of the Month: Nick Burke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nick Burke found a love for music early on in life. Growing up in Pierre, his mother frequently brought people, including him, together through her voice. When Burke turned 13 years old, the drumming specialist soon began to develop a love for guitar. He says drumming made it a little difficult to sing at the same time, but years later, he became skilled enough to incorporate all of his skills into one.

“I think music brings a lot of people in as one group, and that’s what I try to do every time I play,” Burke said. “I always want to play music that I personally care about and that it’s evident from anyone out there.” He draws inspiration from the early 2010s with acoustic analog and folk music from that time but also dives into music between the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Nick Burke performing at the Levitt in Sioux Falls. (Nick Burke)

Burke will perform early and often this year with performances throughout the Sioux Falls area and even a few weddings. He still considers playing music to be a hobby but would be open to exploring new opportunities if they present themselves. Whatever happens, he wants music to remain a happy place for himself. “I always thought if your hobby really turns into a job, you stop being able to enjoy it for every aspect it’s worth,” Burke said. “I’m perfectly happy with it being a hobby.”

After college, Burke decided to make the move to Sioux Falls in search of more opportunities to play. Starting out, he says he tried to get anything his way but changed things up over the last six years. What started as one or two places appears to have blown up to a new place every month. For now, he says he appreciates performing for communities he is familiar with and within the place he considers home.

