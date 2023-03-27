NSU speech and debate team receives national honors

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University announced its speech and debate team made it to the national quarterfinals, with two students tying for fifth place in the nation.

Ethan Kurtz and Jacob Swanson finished as national quarterfinalists at the Pi Kappa Delta National Speech and Debate Tournament, tying for fifth place nationwide, according to the school.

This tournament, held March 15-19 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the largest comprehensive speech and debate tournament in the country, said Dr. Justin Gus Foote, NSU Assistant Professor of Communication Studies/Director of Forensics.

Kurtz is a senior from Sioux Falls, and Swanson is a senior from South St. Paul, Minnesota.

The students’ success earned the Northern team enough points to finish in fourth place overall in Debate Sweepstakes (Limited Entry) and second place for the Quality Award, Foote said.

“This year, the Speech and Debate embodied what makes Northern special. We rallied around each other when needed and worked to advance our best work,” Foote said. “Ethan and Jake were the students who received the recognition at nationals, but this would not have been accomplished without all the students on the team helping us prepare and have a successful season overall.”

The following students are also members of the NSU Speech and Debate Team: Alex Arndt, Elinor Sayers, Darius Swanson, Trent Shuey, and Natalia Szybinska.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.