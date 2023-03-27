Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

NSU speech and debate team receives national honors

Ethan Kurtz and Jacob Swanson finished as national quarterfinalists at the Pi Kappa Delta...
Ethan Kurtz and Jacob Swanson finished as national quarterfinalists at the Pi Kappa Delta National Speech and Debate Tournament, tying for fifth place nationwide.(Northern State University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University announced its speech and debate team made it to the national quarterfinals, with two students tying for fifth place in the nation.

Ethan Kurtz and Jacob Swanson finished as national quarterfinalists at the Pi Kappa Delta National Speech and Debate Tournament, tying for fifth place nationwide, according to the school.

This tournament, held March 15-19 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the largest comprehensive speech and debate tournament in the country, said Dr. Justin Gus Foote, NSU Assistant Professor of Communication Studies/Director of Forensics.

Kurtz is a senior from Sioux Falls, and Swanson is a senior from South St. Paul, Minnesota.

The students’ success earned the Northern team enough points to finish in fourth place overall in Debate Sweepstakes (Limited Entry) and second place for the Quality Award, Foote said.

“This year, the Speech and Debate embodied what makes Northern special. We rallied around each other when needed and worked to advance our best work,” Foote said. “Ethan and Jake were the students who received the recognition at nationals, but this would not have been accomplished without all the students on the team helping us prepare and have a successful season overall.”

The following students are also members of the NSU Speech and Debate Team: Alex Arndt, Elinor Sayers, Darius Swanson, Trent Shuey, and Natalia Szybinska.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Remedy Brewing Co. is looking to grow their brand with a new location where customers can enjoy...
Craft beer with a dive bar atmosphere, Remedy at 611 reopens for a big year
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman reacts to Sweet 16 win
Scheierman’s superb effort helps Creighton earn Elite 8 date with the “other” SDSU

Latest News

Off-duty Pierre police officer arrested for DUI
Wyndmere Train Derailment
Train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemical
Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
SD Legislature fails to overturn four of Noem’s vetoes
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand