Off-duty Pierre police officer arrested for DUI

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG news, a Pierre police officer was arrested for driving while intoxicated and has been placed on administrative leave.

Officials with the Pierre Police Department say the suspect, Jeremiah Erickson, was involved in a car versus deer crash in southwest Pierre on Friday. Erickson was off duty and identified himself as a police officer when he called to report the crash. To avoid a conflict of interest, a Hughes County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the scene of the crash.

The deputy suspected Erickson was under the influence of alcohol and requested the South Dakota Highway Patrol conduct a DUI investigation. The SDHP confirmed that Erickson was intoxicated and he was arrested, processed through the Hughes County Jail, and bonded out with conditions of participating in the 24/7 sobriety program.

Erickson then failed to report to the Hughes County Jail on Saturday to do the 24/7 breath test as required by his bond condition. He reported to the jail yesterday and was taken into custody for a bond violation.

Erickson has been placed on administrative pending an internal investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

