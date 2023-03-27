Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake

Police Lights
Police Lights(WXIX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Office report says that on Saturday, March 25, 2023, officials arrested a man on multiple sex abuse charges.

The suspect, Andrew Braam, from Clear Lake, SD, faces charges including rape in the 4th degree, sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual contact with a child under 16.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office worked to investigate the allegations regarding Braam.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman reacts to Sweet 16 win
Scheierman’s superb effort helps Creighton earn Elite 8 date with the “other” SDSU
Remedy Brewing Co. is looking to grow their brand with a new location where customers can enjoy...
Craft beer with a dive bar atmosphere, Remedy at 611 reopens for a big year

Latest News

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
t
Cloudy & cool Monday in South Dakota
Jordan's Way comes back to SD, helps SF Canine Rescue
Matters of the State: Tax cut complete; Changes coming to Black Hills National Forest?