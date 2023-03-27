Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Office report says that on Saturday, March 25, 2023, officials arrested a man on multiple sex abuse charges.
The suspect, Andrew Braam, from Clear Lake, SD, faces charges including rape in the 4th degree, sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual contact with a child under 16.
The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office worked to investigate the allegations regarding Braam.
