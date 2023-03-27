Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls early Monday morning.

The incident happened at 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Duluth Ave.

The victim was sleeping, and someone came into his apartment. The victim was not sure whether his door was locked.

Someone came in and shot him in his hand. The people — one to three individuals who had entered, according to the victim — then left.

Nothing had been taken.

The victim went to the hospital for his injury.

Police are still working to understand the specifics of what happened. According to officials, the victim didn’t have much for descriptions.

