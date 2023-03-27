Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand

Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls early Monday morning.(WECT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls early Monday morning.

The incident happened at 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Duluth Ave.

The victim was sleeping, and someone came into his apartment. The victim was not sure whether his door was locked.

Someone came in and shot him in his hand. The people — one to three individuals who had entered, according to the victim — then left.

Nothing had been taken.

The victim went to the hospital for his injury.

Police are still working to understand the specifics of what happened. According to officials, the victim didn’t have much for descriptions.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Remedy Brewing Co. is looking to grow their brand with a new location where customers can enjoy...
Craft beer with a dive bar atmosphere, Remedy at 611 reopens for a big year
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman reacts to Sweet 16 win
Scheierman’s superb effort helps Creighton earn Elite 8 date with the “other” SDSU

Latest News

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
SD Legislature fails to overturn four of Noem’s vetoes
Brookings County house ruled total loss after fire
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake