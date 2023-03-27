SD Legislature fails to overturn four of Noem’s vetoes

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – The South Dakota Legislature fails to overturn Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s vetoes of four bills Monday morning.

The House failed to overturn the Governor’s vetoes of HB 1193 and HB 1209.

HB 1193 would have revised the Uniform Commercial Code, particularly as it concerns digital money.

That vote failed 30 to 37.

HB 1209 would have allowed hemp processors to go up to 5% THC when concentrating their raw product, but any finished products would still have to be knocked down to .3%.

That vote failed 32 to 35.

The Senate also failed to overturn the Governor’s vetoes on SB 108 and SB 129.

SB 108 was the so-called “sip and spit” bill to allow students over 18 to test their class’s brewing, distilling, and winery samples.

That vote failed 5 to 30.

SB 129 would have enhanced assaulting a school employee from a misdemeanor to a felony.

That measure failed 20 to 15.

To overturn a veto, each chamber needs a two-thirds vote. None of the bills received a two-thirds vote.

These were all bills passed earlier by the Legislature.

Before the end of the regular session on March 7, the Legislature failed to overturn the veto of HB 1109. It would have allowed local Business Improvement Districts to increase the hotel fee from $2 to $4.

The Legislature is awaiting adjournment for the 2023 session, called sine die.

