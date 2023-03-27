Stampede double up Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club swept its home series this weekend with a 6-3 win against the Omaha Lancers. Clint Levens marked two goals while Isaac Gordon, Alex Rybakov, Jaksen Panzer, and Adam Zlnka each tallied their own.

Stampede forward Isaac Gordon found his 16th goal of the season around six minutes into the first period, getting the Herd on the board first. Gordon’s goal earned Chris Pelosi his fourth assist and Maxim Strbak his 13th. The Lancers were able to find a goal to tie the game with 10:47 expired from the clock. Regaining the lead, Clint Levens marked his eighth goal of the season with assists to Jack Phelan and Alex Rybakov with 6:38 to play in the first frame. Omaha’s Drew Montgomery answered back with just over a minute to play, tying the game at two each heading into the second period.

A pair of goals in the first half of the second period were enough to electrify the Herd. Defenseman Alex Rybakov found his first career USHL goal 6:20 into the period when he crashed the net on a lost puck, shot by Jaksen Panzer, and was able to slide it just past the goal line. Panzer then went on to mark his own tally on the scoreboard less than a minute later off assists from Rybakov and Strbak. To add to the Herd’s lead, Clint Levens found his second goal of the night, third this weekend, off assists from Panzer and Noah Andersson, making it 5-2 heading towards the final frame.

Adam Zlnka added to the Stampede’s lead by stopping a slow Lancers pass and sliding the puck around Michael Hrabal, who stepped in for Kevin Pasche at the start of the third. The Lancers found just one more goal to close out the game, marking a Stampede win.

The Stampede now prepares to head back to Kearney, Neb. Mar. 31 and Apr. 1 for a series against the Tri-City Storm. The Herd returns to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Apr. 7 and 8 to take on the Waterloo Black Hawks and Tri-City Storm, respectively. Tickets for both games are available via the Stampede office or the KELOLand box office.

