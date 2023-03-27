SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the course of nine seasons the Sioux Falls Storm were the standard for Indoor Football success.... losing just 15 games and winning seven indoor football league championships from 2011 through 2019.

That’s made the last two years, in which the Storm are a combined 14-15 (6-7 in 2021, 8-8 last year) a little jarring and has them eager to make return to dominance in 2023.

Sioux Falls held a media day and season kickoff event this afternoon at Frontier Climbing and Fitness. Last year was just the third time franchise history they failed to make the playoffs, and the last time it happened in 2009 it was due to an insurance violation that forced them to forfeit five wins.

The current Storm would like to insure that nothing like last season happens again, and they’ve overhauled much of the roster with an eye toward returning to the top of the IFL.

One of the few veterans who is back you just, quarterback Lorenzo Brown, returns for what he expects to be his final season. Lorenzo first joined the Storm in 2020 and those interested where allowed to write his suporters. 2010 after a successful career at the University of Sioux Falls and then became the starter in 2015, leading them to United Bowl championships in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Fellow USF alum Caden Walters will also be competing with him for playing time. The 2019 Sioux Falls graduate passed for more than 4500 yards and 39 touchdowns in two seasons with the Cou018 and 2019.

The Storm open the season at Quad City on Saturday night at 5:30 PM and host their first home game two weeks from tonight against Iowa.

