Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, according to Alpha Media USA. Photo Credit: AlphamediaUSA(alphamediausa)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown High School senior has made his parents proud.

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, according to Alpha Media USA.

A student’s composite score is the average of their English, math, reading, and science test scores. Only one-fourth of one percent (.25%) of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

Stout is an Eagle Scout with Troop 209 and plans to study physics at South Dakota State University to become a nuclear physicist.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing
The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman reacts to Sweet 16 win
Scheierman’s superb effort helps Creighton earn Elite 8 date with the “other” SDSU
Remedy Brewing Co. is looking to grow their brand with a new location where customers can enjoy...
Craft beer with a dive bar atmosphere, Remedy at 611 reopens for a big year

Latest News

Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake
t
Cloudy & cool Monday in South Dakota
Jordan's Way comes back to SD, helps SF Canine Rescue
Matters of the State: Tax cut complete; Changes coming to Black Hills National Forest?