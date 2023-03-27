Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown High School senior has made his parents proud.

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, according to Alpha Media USA.

A student’s composite score is the average of their English, math, reading, and science test scores. Only one-fourth of one percent (.25%) of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

Stout is an Eagle Scout with Troop 209 and plans to study physics at South Dakota State University to become a nuclear physicist.

