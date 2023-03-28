Aislinn Duffy wraps up great career at Augie leading her team to Region Tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In Aislinn Duffy’s Career at Augustana, the Vikings hadn’t made it past the NSIC Tournament until just this last month. But getting to play at least one more game wearing Blue and Gold was the perfect way to tie things up.

Cooper Seamer has more with our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week on making the most of her final season.

Augustana returned to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament for the first time in five years this past season. Even though their season came to an end with a one point loss in their opening game, for Aislinn Duffy, it was the icing on her final season that she didn’t want to end. “Just this team is really special. With it being my last year, I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to go play in the Region Tournament with all of them.” Duffy said.

The senior forward was named NSIC South Division Player of the Year in her final season and earned an honorable mention on the Division II All-America Team. Duffy ends her career with 1,363 points, and 769 rebounds. But what she says made this last season special was how the whole team pushed together to go as far into the season as possible. “I’ve said in the past, this is one of my favorite teams I’ve played with at Augustana. We’re all super close, I love the girls. We get along really well on and off of the court.” Duffy said.

Augustana Head Coach Dave Krauth, himself ending his final season, says it’s been Duffy’s energy and leadership that’s helped guide the Vikings the last few years. It shows on the court. “This is a kid that puts her best foot forward, does all the little extras. She’s such a positive influence and leader with our team. So I just count my blessings with the opportunity I’ve had to have her.” Krauth said....and off. “She’s really an ambassador for the school. Everybody wants some of her time for whatever their area is. She can talk to people and represent us.” Krauth said.

“I’m just so grateful to Augie and the opportunities that it’s brought me. The teammates, the friendships, the coaches. Everyone has been so amazing, even the nursing department. Everyone has been awesome throughout my time here at Augie. So I’m just super grateful to this community as a whole.” Duffy said.

And Duffy says she’ll still be cheering on Augustana no matter where in life she ends up, and hopes the team can become regular participants in post season again.

