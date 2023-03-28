Brookings Rangers get 2nd place at USA National Hockey Championships

PLYMOUTH, MN (Dakota News Now) -The boys high school state champions from Brookings represented South Dakota at Nationals the past few days and they played great, making it all the way to the championship game today against a team, from Springfield, Massachusetts.

It was the USA Hockey National Championships in Plymouth, MN. The Rangers, beat the SF Flyers on their home ice for a 3rd title in a row to qualify for this national event.

They beat teams fromn Dallas 8-0 and Missouri 7-0 before losing 1-0 to Springfield. They then won 2 more games to set up a re-match with Springfield, but fell 5-1 today in the title game on Monday.

