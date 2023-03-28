Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Compass Center gala tickets on sale

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local nonprofit that helps victims of violence has recently seen an increase in clients.

With greater demand comes an increase in expenses.

Executive Officer of the Compass Center Michelle Trent joined Dakota News Now to talk about an upcoming fundraising event.

Tickets can be found here: thecompasscenter.org/events/the-compass-center-gala-2023/.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake
Off-duty Pierre police officer arrested for DUI
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents

Latest News

Gymnastics community lobbies to retain sport in South Dakota high schools
Gymnastics community lobbies to retain sport in South Dakota high schools
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
Judge speaks on mansion demolition
The gymnastics community met with Sioux Falls School District leaders to state their case to...
Gymnastics community lobbies to retain sport in South Dakota high schools
Compass Center gala tickets are on sale.
Compass Center gala tickets on sale