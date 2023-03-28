Compass Center gala tickets on sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local nonprofit that helps victims of violence has recently seen an increase in clients.

With greater demand comes an increase in expenses.

Executive Officer of the Compass Center Michelle Trent joined Dakota News Now to talk about an upcoming fundraising event.

Tickets can be found here: thecompasscenter.org/events/the-compass-center-gala-2023/.

