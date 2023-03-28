Decreasing Clouds for Most

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for a little patchy fog this morning, especially in the northern half of the region. We’ll see more clouds to the north and more sunshine to the south this afternoon. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the 40s around most of the region! Aside from a few flurries Tuesday morning to the north and Wednesday morning to the south, we’ll stay rather dry.

There is a slight chance for a few rain showers on Thursday with better chances for a wintry mix on Friday. It’s still a little too early to nail down snowfall amounts, so we’ll keep you updated on this next storm as the week rolls on! If you have any travel plans Friday night or Saturday morning, begin thinking about the potential for some slower travel.

Saturday is looking cool with highs in the 30s again, but we should warm into the 40s and 50s for highs by Sunday! We’ll cool off heading into next week with highs in the 30s and slight chances of rain and snow by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.