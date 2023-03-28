Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Decreasing Clouds for Most

Rain, Snow by the End of the Week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for a little patchy fog this morning, especially in the northern half of the region. We’ll see more clouds to the north and more sunshine to the south this afternoon. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the 40s around most of the region! Aside from a few flurries Tuesday morning to the north and Wednesday morning to the south, we’ll stay rather dry.

There is a slight chance for a few rain showers on Thursday with better chances for a wintry mix on Friday. It’s still a little too early to nail down snowfall amounts, so we’ll keep you updated on this next storm as the week rolls on! If you have any travel plans Friday night or Saturday morning, begin thinking about the potential for some slower travel.

Saturday is looking cool with highs in the 30s again, but we should warm into the 40s and 50s for highs by Sunday! We’ll cool off heading into next week with highs in the 30s and slight chances of rain and snow by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake
Off-duty Pierre police officer arrested for DUI
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Below Normal Temperatures Persist
mon
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
Better Chances on Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast