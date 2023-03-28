Gearing up for Occupational Therapy Month with Move U

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is Occupational Therapy Month, and Move U with All American Gymnastics helps children overcome any obstacles.

Move U can help children with sensory processing and integration disorders, which means they may have coordination challenges, behavior challenges, emotional regulation challenges, or learning disorders. These certified occupational therapists help children overcome their unique challenges.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.