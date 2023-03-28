Avera Medical Minute
Gearing up for Occupational Therapy Month with Move U

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is Occupational Therapy Month, and Move U with All American Gymnastics helps children overcome any obstacles.

Move U can help children with sensory processing and integration disorders, which means they may have coordination challenges, behavior challenges, emotional regulation challenges, or learning disorders. These certified occupational therapists help children overcome their unique challenges.

