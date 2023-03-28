Gymnastics community lobbies to retain sport in South Dakota high schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every aspect of the gymnastics community presented a case to Sioux Falls School District leaders as they debate the future of gymnastics in high schools. The decision, which comes on April 11, comes as Rapid City School District leaders made a decision to discontinue the sport. The decision would make club gymnastics the main avenue for athletes looking to compete, but according to gymnasts and coaches, that is not always realistic for some families. Traveling and strict competition guidelines are two of the biggest obstacles for those competitors.

“Club gymnastics [divides] your ability level so you could have ten kids from your school and they could be spread across four or five different levels,” Mitchell High School Gymnastics Coach Audra Rew said. “You don’t compete as your school, as your gym club even. You compete within that level.” Some gymnasts echoed a similar sentiment saying high school gymnastics provided them with an opportunity that was hard to replicate.

“I came to high school and completely changed everything about gymnastics,” O’Gorman gymnast Maeve Boetel said. Having a team aspect and having fun with teammates provided something she says has not been abundant in the past. The decision to cut gymnastics is not a new one with communities across the state running into the issue at some point. Sometimes, both sides have been able to meet in the middle. That was the case for Mitchell’s gymnastics program in 2009 after winning a state title, but facing a potential cut.

“The budget at that time was $16,000 and we paid half,” Rew said. “We would fundraise, do car washes, do whatever we could to raise money throughout the year, and every year for ten years we’d pay them $8,000 to support the sport. We don’t want to just fight everybody on it, but we’ve got to be given the opportunity to give these kids a chance.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.