Highlights from Class “A” Track & Field at Dan Lennon in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s time for spring sports to be underway, although that’s been a challege thus far because of the weather. And that makes today and tomorrow in Vermillion even more important.

Here are highlights from Day One of the Dan Lennon Relays at the Dome where the Class “A” schools competed.

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN...DAKOTA VALLEY SOPHOMORE SOPHIA REDLER WINS IN 5:28.85...9 SECONDS AHEAD OF 2ND...AND CERTAINLY WORTH A FLEX.

IN THE BOYS 1600 METER RUN....NORFOLK’S ISAAC OCHOA GLIDES IN AT 4:32.33.

OVER TO THE FIELD EVENTS...IN THE GIRLS POLE VAULT...KIAH BOETEL...THE TERRIFIC HARRISBURG GYMNAST....SHOWS SHE’S PRETTY GOOD HERE TOO...CLEARING 10 FEET AND 6 INCHES.

THAT WAS GOOD FOR SECOND BECAUSE CUSTER’S CIANA STIEFEL WAS THE STORY....SHE DROVE MORE THAN 400 MILES TO COMPETE...AND MAKES IT WORTH WHILE WITH A MEET RECORD VAULT OF 12 FEET, 1 INCH...7TH BEST IN STATE HISTORY.

BACK ON THE TRACK....SPENCER SWEPT THE 4X200 RELAYS...ERIKA AMENDT HOLDING OFF HARRISBURG’S ADDIE BUDIG TO WIN BY .75.

SPEAKING OF SWEEPS....DAKOTA VALLEY’S REDLER WINS ANOTHER RACE....TAKING THE 800 IN 2:28.72....SEVENTH GRADE TEAMMATE ALEX MCCULLOUGH WAS RUNNER UP.

FINALLY...OVER AT THE SHOT PUT PIT....REIGNING STATE CHAMP KAEL MIEDEMA OF WASHINGTON....UNCORKS A BIG THROW.....DON’T LET HIS REACTION FOOL YOU....THAT TOSS WENT PERSONAL RECORD 60 FEET, THREE AND A QUARTER INCHES!

Class “B” schools will compete on Tuesday in Vermillion.

