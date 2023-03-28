Avera Medical Minute
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.(Courtesy of South Dakota DCI)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Human remains found near Woonsocket, South Dakota, have been identified as a man who went missing three years ago.

The Sanborn County State’s Attorney says DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to 45-year-old Eugene Prins.

Prins was last seen back in March of 2020.

The remains were discovered last August about a mile and a half from where Prins was last seen.

