Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Human remains found near Woonsocket, South Dakota, have been identified as a man who went missing three years ago.

The Sanborn County State’s Attorney says DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to 45-year-old Eugene Prins.

Prins was last seen back in March of 2020.

The remains were discovered last August about a mile and a half from where Prins was last seen.

