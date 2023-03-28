Hy-Vee and Feeding South Dakota to give away 400 hams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee and Feeding South Dakota are partnering this Thursday to distribute 400 hams for those in need in Sioux Falls.

Staff from Feeding South Dakota and the Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores will help Sioux Falls police to hand out the hams beginning at 5 p.m. until all hams are distributed.

“Through its annual Hams for the Holidays initiative, Hy-Vee is providing 6,600 hams to Feeding America® member food banks to help families in need throughout the company’s eight-state region. The initiative is part of Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge launched earlier this month through the end of the year to provide 100 million meals to the Feeding America network of partner food banks across the Midwest.”

WHAT: Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays Giveaway

WHEN: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (while supplies last), Thursday, March 30, 2023

WHERE: First Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

