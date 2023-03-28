Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hy-Vee and Feeding South Dakota to give away 400 hams

Hams for the Holidays
Hams for the Holidays(KTTC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee and Feeding South Dakota are partnering this Thursday to distribute 400 hams for those in need in Sioux Falls.

Staff from Feeding South Dakota and the Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores will help Sioux Falls police to hand out the hams beginning at 5 p.m. until all hams are distributed.

“Through its annual Hams for the Holidays initiative, Hy-Vee is providing 6,600 hams to Feeding America® member food banks to help families in need throughout the company’s eight-state region. The initiative is part of Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge launched earlier this month through the end of the year to provide 100 million meals to the Feeding America network of partner food banks across the Midwest.”

WHAT: Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays Giveaway

WHEN: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (while supplies last), Thursday, March 30, 2023

WHERE: First Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake
Off-duty Pierre police officer arrested for DUI
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents

Latest News

Gearing up for Occupational Therapy Month with Move You
Gearing up for Occupational Therapy Month with Move U
HGTV "Down Home Fab" casting Sioux Falls area homeowers
Sioux Falls homeowners wanted for HGTV show
A summertime favorite continues this summer.
Fridays on the Plaza lineup announced
Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’