Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Iowa Wesleyan closing

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant will close in May after providing education opportunities in southeast Iowa since 1842, school officials said Tuesday.

The school’s trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to close the private college after the current academic year, according to a news release.

The nearly 850 students will be able to finish their degree programs through agreements with other colleges, including William Penn University, Upper Iowa University, University of Dubuque and Culver-Stockton College.

The trustees said increased operating costs, enrollment trends and a sharp drop in philanthropic giving contributed to the decision to close. They also cited Gov. Kim Reynolds’ denial of a request for $12 million in federal COVID funds.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that Iowa Wesleyan - and many of the region’s smaller private four-year schools - have been struggling to survive for years.

The closing comes after an “intensive analysis of Iowa Wesleyan’s financial operations and considerable exploration of all feasible strategic alternatives,” the trustees said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will take ownership of the campus when the university closes on May 31.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake
Off-duty Pierre police officer arrested for DUI
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents

Latest News

Jackson Schander
Touchstone Scholar of the Week: Jackson Schander
Gearing up for Occupational Therapy Month with Move You
Gearing up for Occupational Therapy Month with Move U
HGTV "Down Home Fab" casting Sioux Falls area homeowers
Sioux Falls homeowners wanted for HGTV show
Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee and Feeding South Dakota to give away 400 hams