Judge moves to protect Strizheus’ mansion from demolition in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vitaliy Strizheus has been striving to finish constructing his dream house for his family of nine.

However, in 2016 a demotion order was placed against the residence, as neighbors complained that the address had become a target for vandals and the construction had spread debris in the area. Despite the demolition order, the city continued to approve building permit applications, to finish the interior and exterior of the home in 2017 and 2021.

“Our intention was never for this place to be an eyesore in town or to cause neighbors frustrations. We would never intend that at all, not once,” said Strizheus.

Strizheus says the sod is in, the trees planted, and the home has new exterior paint. Significant progress has been made on the house since the demolition order, and the family is looking to move in by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, the Honorable Judge Lange noted that the City of Sioux Falls’ decision to destroy their home “would be an incredibly wasteful, unfortunate, and somewhat irrational undertaking.”

Judge Lange released a 19-page opinion stating that if the City of Sioux Falls decides to destroy the “substantially completed home,” litigation would continue, costing more taxpayers’ money.

The Strizheuses are close to finishing their home, and Judge Lange said that allowing them to finish construction would be a “more rational result than razing of the home followed by likely more litigation.”

Read Judge Lange’s full opinion below.

