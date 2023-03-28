Avera Medical Minute
La Santa Cecilia to headline Levitt at the Falls free concert series

Headlining Levitt at the Falls
Headlining Levitt at the Falls(The Levitt Foundation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 Levitt National Tour will present Grammy-winning La Santa Cecilia at the Sioux Falls Levitt Shell.

The performance will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, for an energetic evening of cumbia, rock, bolero, bossa nova, and more. La Santa Cecilia is the first announced artist of the Levitt at the Falls 2023 season, which features 50 free concerts at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls from June 2 to Sept. 9.

The Levitt Foundation presents La Santa Cecilia as the headlining artist for the 2023 Levitt National Tour, according to their press release. Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia is comprised of singer Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernandez, accordionist, and requinto player Jose “Pepe” Carlos, bassist Alex Bendaña, and percussionist Miguel “Oso” Ramirez.

More on La Santa Cecilia

Formed 15 years ago, the group got its start performing on L.A.’s historic Olvera Street and soon began captivating audiences across the world with a soulful, high-energy blend of both Latin and American musical traditions, reflecting its members’ bilingual, multicultural identities. La Santa Cecilia has collaborated with everyone from Los Lobos and Pepe Aguilar to Elvis Costello and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and recorded songs for films such as Cantinflas, The Book of Life, and Pixar’s Oscar-winning Coco. Having performed at storied venues like the Hollywood Bowl, the Walt Disney Concert Hall and Kennedy Center, La Santa Cecilia have also made their name as a fan favorite on Levitt stages, playing Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles multiple times, as well as unforgettable performances at Levitt Pavilion Arlington and Levitt Pavilion Denver taking place just last summer.

More on Levitt at the Falls

Levitt at the Falls is a local non-profit organization dedicated to building community through music. Levitt at the Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends, and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. The Sioux Falls Levitt Shell is located in downtown Sioux Falls at 504 N. Phillips Avenue in Falls Park West. Levitt at the Falls 2023 full season schedule of concerts is set to be announced on Thursday, May 4th .

