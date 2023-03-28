Avera Medical Minute
Long-time Sioux Falls veterinarian remembered for care, kindness

By Brian Allen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A well-known Sioux Falls veterinarian has passed away.

According to a George Boom obituary, Doctor Dayton Williams passed away peacefully from ALS on Sunday.

Williams is remembered for his work as a vet for the All-Animal Pet Hospital here in Sioux Falls as well as his work with The Great Plains Zoo.

Visitation will be held from 5-to-7 on Wednesday, March 29th.

