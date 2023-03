SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An HGTV series “Down Home Fab” is now casting Sioux Falls homeowners who are looking to renovate their homes.

The series is hosted by South Dakota celebrities Chelsea and Cole DeBoer.

To learn more or apply, visit the application/info or email casting@rtrmedia.com.

HGTV "Down Home Fab" casting Sioux Falls area homeowers (RTR Media)

