Skyforce make G-League playoffs which means more chances for players to impress scouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The G-League playoffs get started tomorrow for the Skyforce who have won 6 straight games down the stretch to qualify for the post season. They bring a 20-12 record to Tuesday night’s game at Salt Lake City.

Kasib Powell couldn’t be happier to have his team still playing. Especially because it gives his players more exposure to get that NBA call-up that happens a lot in Sioux Falls.

Skyforce Head Coach Kasib Powell says, “That’s the beautiful thing about it you know, the Duncan Robinsons, Caleb Martin who was a 2-way player for us last year and the list goes on and on. Gabe Vincent. So the guys who come here see that if you do the right things and you put that work in that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Whether that’s with Miami or another team, we just prepare them to be professional and whatever setting they are in they are able to succeed in.”

The winner of tomorrow night’s game in Salt Lake City will them play Thursday in the Conference Semi-Final game at Stockton, CA. The Conference finals are Sunday and the best of 3 finals start next Tuesday.

