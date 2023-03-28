Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Skyforce make G-League playoffs which means more chances for players to impress scouts

Force to play at Salt lake City Tuesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The G-League playoffs get started tomorrow for the Skyforce who have won 6 straight games down the stretch to qualify for the post season. They bring a 20-12 record to Tuesday night’s game at Salt Lake City.

Kasib Powell couldn’t be happier to have his team still playing. Especially because it gives his players more exposure to get that NBA call-up that happens a lot in Sioux Falls.

Skyforce Head Coach Kasib Powell says, “That’s the beautiful thing about it you know, the Duncan Robinsons, Caleb Martin who was a 2-way player for us last year and the list goes on and on. Gabe Vincent. So the guys who come here see that if you do the right things and you put that work in that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Whether that’s with Miami or another team, we just prepare them to be professional and whatever setting they are in they are able to succeed in.”

The winner of tomorrow night’s game in Salt Lake City will them play Thursday in the Conference Semi-Final game at Stockton, CA. The Conference finals are Sunday and the best of 3 finals start next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Pukwana, SD offering free housing lots to attract new residents
Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake
Off-duty Pierre police officer arrested for DUI
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand

Latest News

Aislinn Duffy's outstanding career at Augustana winds up with Region Tournament appearance
Aislinn Duffy wraps up great career at Augie leading her team to Region Tourney
State "A" highlights from Dan Lennon Relays Monday in Vermillion
Highlights from Class “A” Track & Field at Dan Lennon in Vermillion
State "A" highlights from Dan Lennon Relays Monday in Vermillion
Highlights from Class "A" schools at Dan Lennon Relays in Vermillion Monday
Brookings Rangers make championship game at USA Hockey National Tournament
Brookings Rangers get 2nd place at USA National Hockey Championships