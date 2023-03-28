South Dakota lawmakers meet for Veto Day

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Legislature did not override a single veto from Gov. Noem Monday, leading to a relatively quiet Veto Day.

That included upholding Noem’s veto of House Bill 1193, which would have modified the “uniform commercial code.”

Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of House Bill 1193 was easily upheld in the statehouse Monday, and it comes after the issue has received serious national attention. Noem has appeared on national television to talk about the issue, and other politicians have begun to take a similar stance.

Rep. Julie Auch (R-Yankton) led the opposition against the bill in South Dakota.

“While no central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been adopted yet, HB 1193 clearly lays the pathway for implementation of a federally controlled, programmable CBDC,” said Auch.

If it had passed, the bill would have updated South Dakota’s “uniform commercial code” so that it would have redefined “money.”

Opponents raised concerns that the bill would pave the way for a centralized government-run currency, a claim proponents strongly refuted.

“It’s a bill that has been misinterpreted, and it is a bill that takes into mind the technological changes going on, and I think it is all right to be cautious, but I think we are going beyond being cautious at this point,” said Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton).

Ultimately, the bill fell short of the two-thirds that would have been required to send it over to the Senate.

“One hundred and seventy-page bill, and it was just supposed to fly through. Frankly, we all know most folks would not have read it,” said Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish).

The Legislature also upheld vetoes on bills that would have allowed underage college students to drink alcohol for coursework, categorized school employee safety the same as that for law enforcement officers, and raised the acceptable level of THC in industrial hemp.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.