Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota lawmakers meet for Veto Day

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Legislature did not override a single veto from Gov. Noem Monday, leading to a relatively quiet Veto Day.

That included upholding Noem’s veto of House Bill 1193, which would have modified the “uniform commercial code.”

Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of House Bill 1193 was easily upheld in the statehouse Monday, and it comes after the issue has received serious national attention. Noem has appeared on national television to talk about the issue, and other politicians have begun to take a similar stance.

Rep. Julie Auch (R-Yankton) led the opposition against the bill in South Dakota.

“While no central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been adopted yet, HB 1193 clearly lays the pathway for implementation of a federally controlled, programmable CBDC,” said Auch.

If it had passed, the bill would have updated South Dakota’s “uniform commercial code” so that it would have redefined “money.”

Opponents raised concerns that the bill would pave the way for a centralized government-run currency, a claim proponents strongly refuted.

“It’s a bill that has been misinterpreted, and it is a bill that takes into mind the technological changes going on, and I think it is all right to be cautious, but I think we are going beyond being cautious at this point,” said Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton).

Ultimately, the bill fell short of the two-thirds that would have been required to send it over to the Senate.

“One hundred and seventy-page bill, and it was just supposed to fly through. Frankly, we all know most folks would not have read it,” said Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish).

The Legislature also upheld vetoes on bills that would have allowed underage college students to drink alcohol for coursework, categorized school employee safety the same as that for law enforcement officers, and raised the acceptable level of THC in industrial hemp.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Police Lights
Police: Man faces several sexual abuse charges in Clear Lake
Off-duty Pierre police officer arrested for DUI
Sioux Falls police report a man was shot in the hand in his apartment in central Sioux Falls...
Police: Sioux Falls man shot in hand
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Jackson Schander
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Modest student to pursue medicine
CASA Volunteers
Sioux Falls Area CASA Program looking for volunteers
Someone You Should Know: Amy Daws
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls best selling romance author’s book turns into movie