Table of Plenty community meal returns to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Table of Plenty has returned to Aberdeen.

Table of Plenty is a monthly event that provides a free meal to anyone in the Aberdeen area. The event isn’t affiliated with any religious organization or group, but it is held at Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen.

The event originally started in Aberdeen in the fall of 2013.

“We just kind of came up with the idea. It was actually modeled after Friends Feast in Elk Point and also The Welcome Table in Vermillion. It’s just a community need as far as meals, but also opportunities to connect with each other, opportunities for fellowship,” said committee member Nicole Schutter.

While the event is open to anyone who may be in need of a free meal, the goal is to encourage community members to form connections. Therefore, anyone is welcome.

”It just really is structured like a restaurant. Families and people come in and they’re greeted by our host or hostess and they’re seated just like they would be at a restaurant and served in the same manner. So, it’s a little bit different and hopefully a little bit more dignifying for those who do need a hot meal,” said Schutter.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the Table of Plenty event had to be halted.

”A week or so before our March meal, we ended up having to kind of close up shop. We’ve been on a three-year hiatus since then, and we just have noticed need in our community in a variety of ways and wanted to bring the opportunity back,” said Schutter.

On Monday, the Table of Plenty meal returned to Aberdeen. Committee member Kim Aman said seeing the community come together at the event once again was heartwarming.

“I love what it does for the community. It offers them fellowship, they get to come have a hot meal, but also get to interact with their neighbors. Especially for some of the older people that don’t have a lot of people to talk to, we sit them family-style at the tables so there’s someone else they can chat with. It’s wonderful to see the connections that were made,” said Aman.

Now that the event is back, however, the search for volunteers to help serve the meal is back on too.

”We have had from kids at the Boys and Girls Club to basketball teams to people from Northern, we’ve had all walks of life. That’s part of the fun is getting to see the community work together to help everyone around us,” said Aman.

Each monthly meal has a sponsor to provide the food, and those will be needed in the future as well.

”We have a sponsor for this month and also for April, but we’re looking for sponsors for May through December for this calendar year, and then we’ll get rocking on next year as well,” said Schutter.

The Table of Plenty committee currently has five members. They’re hoping for more to join to help continue the event.

“Seeing the fellowship is the best. Seeing people who may not have ever talked to each other before sitting down and enjoying a meal, talking, getting to know one another, lots of connections are made every single time, that is the best part,” said Aman.

The Table of Plenty meal will take place on the fourth Monday of every month. To volunteer with the committee or sponsor a meal, you can reach out to nicoleschutter@yahoo.com or call Zion Lutheran Church at 605-225-6755.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.