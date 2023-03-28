Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Modest student to pursue medicine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackson Schander is no ordinary senior at Yankton High School, holding a 4.17 GPA.

“He’s a wonderful student. He is a super-intelligent young man. He is extremely modest. He’s the type of student that shies away from attention and hides his light under a bushel. He’s an extremely modest young man. Very well grounded,” said Douglas Hear AP U.S. history teacher.

He gives credit to his teachers for his success in school.

“The teachers are very engaged with all the students, and everyone is very close, and the learning is very easy to do here,” said Jackson Schander.

Jackson enjoys participating in Acapella Choir, All-State Choir, and the National Honors Society.

“They push you, which allows you to engage more in the material. And allow you to learn a lot better. When teachers do not engage with you, you don’t want to do the work. But when they engage more and push you to thrive, you want to do it a lot more,” said Schander.

He feels prepared for his next step in continuing his education.

“I feel that Yankton got me ready to go to college. Of course, It’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to challenge me in a good way,” said Schander.

He plans to attend Augustana University and pursue a career in medicine.

“He’s certainly capable of choosing his own career path and succeeding in whatever he chooses to do,” said Douglas.

“When I leave Auguie, hopefully, I’ll be able to go or haven’t looked into exact schools yet, I’d like to stay in South Dakota, to USD medical school, and hopefully study to be a surgeon,” said Schander.

He appreciates his class peers and teachers for pushing him to be a better student.

“Jackson comes from a class that they challenge each other to push the envelope, if you will. A little bit further. We’ll be reading about him. He is going to make a splash,” said Douglas.

