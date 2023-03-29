Avera Medical Minute
Becky Hammon elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Former RC Stevens standout receives huge honor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NV (Dakota News Now) -Rapid City native Becky Hammon has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023... The formal announcement will comes this weekend at the Final Four.

The former RC Stevens standout played at Colorado State and went on to have a great career in the WNBA.

She eventually ended up assisting Gregg Popovich in San Antonio before being named Head Coach of the Las Vegas Aces this last season. They won a league championship in her first year. She will be joined in the HOF by the Spurs head coach, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and Paul Gasol.

